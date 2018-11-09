Global Industrial Enzymes Market Size, Regional Share, Top Key Players, Latest trends, Growth, Competitive Intelligence 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

The global industrial enzymes market was valued around US$ XX Mn in 2017 and growing at a significant CAGR over eight years forecast period 2018-2025

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global industrial enzymes market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2017 and Forecast 2018-2025” assesses the market performance over eight years forecast period over 2018-2025. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

Market boosts and restraining factors

The industrial enzymes market is majorly driven by increasing demand for food and beverages owing to changing lifestyles. The advancements in the biotechnology, mainly in the field of protein engineering is adding aid in the innovation of new products which is helping the manufacturer in the expansion.

Moreover, increasing investment in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the overall industrial enzymes market growth. Increase in the consumption of processed food and packaged food around the world, leads to a rise in demand for the industrial enzymes in various countries. The strong demand for enzyme-rich food and beverages is also one of the major factor responsible for the growth in the industrial enzymes market.

However, stringent regulation the over the use of industrial enzymes is constraining the growth of the market. Factors such as, concerns regarding safety and quality of the product, regulatory concerns are hindering the industrial enzymes market growth.

The global industrial enzymes market is segmented based on the type, application, source and geographical regions.

North America holds a strong position in the global industrial enzymes market

North America industrial enzymes market is growing due to increase in demand for food and huge investments in food and beverages industry. The rising disposable income of people over the food and beverages affecting the growth of the industrial enzymes market positively in Asia-Pacific region.

Followed by North America is the European region and Asia Pacific regions. Asia Pacific is expected to show highest growth over the forecast period owing to population explosion and riding demands for food in the Asia Pacific region is driving the growth of the industrial enzymes market.

Some of the players in the global industrial enzymes market include:

• Koninklijke DSM N.V (Netherlands)

• Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• I. DuPont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

• Associated British Foods Plc (U.K.)

• DSM (Netherlands)

Some of the notable market development in the global market

In July 2016, DSM launches new enzyme solutions at IFT17 to improve softness and moistness of gluten-free bread.

Detailed segmentation

By type

• Carbohydrases

o Cellulases

o Amylases

o Others

• Proteases

• Polymerases & Nucleases

• Lipase

• Others

By application

• Food Processing

o Bakery Applications

o Dairy Applications

o Brewing Applications

o Others

• Personal & Household care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Textiles

• Cosmetics

• Leather Processing

• Pulp & Paper

• Others

By source

• Animals

• Plants

• Micro-organisms

By geographical regions

• Latin America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• The Middle East & Africa

