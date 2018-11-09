Yuhanhitec Mini Tower Product types and details of Air-Curtain & its effects

Hello, this is the CEO of YUHANHITEC, Han JOO-HYUN. Since our establishment in 1983, the main line of our products has been press molding processing, and we have also been manufacturing various products such as automobile parts, car audio products, PC cases, and air curtains. We have invested many funds in implementing modern manufacturing facilities and R&D. YUHANHITEC will share our special know-how with our many partners so that we can provide perfect quality, competitive costs, and speedy information to achieve customer satisfactions.

Dreaming of our second leap, We promise you that YUHANHITEC will become a role model and the most successful partner that can communicate with our partners and surprise our customers with unsurpassed quality.

Mini Tower (Middle)

Product Types and Details

Product specifications

• Item-Remark

• Size-Mini Tower

• Main Board-M/Atx, Itx

• Power Supply Type-Atx

• Front Port-Reference of Each Model

• Material-0.8 Egi, Abs Plastic

• Hdd/Ssd-3.5”*3/2.5”*1

• Size(W*D*H)-180*405*370mm

• Odd-5.25*1

• Pci –Slot-4

AIR-CURTAIN?

Using the air pressure, the external air and the internal air are separated, so that alien substances in the atmosphere as well as small bugs’ entries are blocked and the internal temperature is maintained at Industrial Air Curtain Distributor adequate levels.

Effects of air curtains

1. You can open the door anytime you want to. So, customers can easily access and you can expect an increase in the revenue.

2. Vibrations of air curtains cause circulation of the indoor air, and as a result, the cooling/heating of large indoor space can be maintained with great energy efficiency.

3. It is effective in energy conservation not only by preserving cooled or heated air, but also by blocking outside air.

4. You can keep the door open at all times, so that you can keep children’s hands from being stuck there.

5. You can prevent external dusts, Air Cleaner Manufacturer in Korea car dusts and smokes from entering the indoor space.

6. You can prevent the external air from entering the indoor space in the winter/summer. You can also prevent the internal air from leaking to the outside.

Made in Korea

We make our utmost effort to reinforce durability through the localization of the core parts and to produce defect-free products through our thorough quality inspection. YUHANHITEC Air Cleaner Manufacturer in Korea and Industrial Air Curtain Distributor. We will give you the most satisfactions with our quality and trusts. YUHANHITEC is presently equipped with facilities that can quickly respond to customers’ needs from the phase of design/development phase to production.