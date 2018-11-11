Godrej Reserve – Luxurious Plotted Development at Devanahalli Bangalore

Stretched around 92.7 acres of sprawling landscapes, Godrej Reserve is a lavish plotted development at Devanahalli with diverse contours blessed with varied hues of greens. It is located only a quick drive from Kempegowda International airport. The project has 2 world-class clubhouses, host of community parks, and organic farms spread over 6 acres of forest greens to provide the cleanest air to the residents in the city. It is a place where you will build more than just a home. It is an ideal destination to put down your roots for future generations. It is truly a place where you can build on your legacy and make it a place you can call home.

All in all, Godrej Reserve is a forest-themed plotted project nestled around the international airport and the serene Nandi Hills. It has plots available in range from 1200 sq. ft. to 3200 sq. ft.

Project Info

• Nature of project – Plotted development

• Spread over 92.7 acres of landscapes

• Total 950 plots available in this project

• Complete Forest Experience spread over 6 acres

• Landscape Greens spread over 12 acres

• Two Grand Clubhouses

• Retail Plaza

• Only 10 Plots available per acre – Low Density project

• Well-planned street network

• Location – Devanahalli, North Bangalore

Major Highlights of the Project

• Forest Experience spread over 6 acres

• 2 world-class clubhouses

• Banquet Greens

• 12 acres of landscaped park

• Book café

• Jogging & Cycling tracks

• Curated parks

• 42000 trees lined across the pathways

• Plotted development of 92.7 acres

• Organic Farming

• Sustainable Infrastructure, swales and rainwater harvesting

• Retail Plaza

Godrej Reserve Location highlights

Godrej Reserve is strategically positioned at the prime address of Devanahalli in North Bangalore. It has great connectivity to all major centers of attractions in and across the city. The project is well positioned at very convenient address for the residential landscapes. It is one of the most coveted projects for its location advantages as it is well connected to all the major landmarks of the city.

• Located 1.2 km from school

• Connectivity to international school

• 1.5 km from Hospital

• 5 km from college

• 8 km from bus stand

• 12 km from railway station.

Godrej Reserve Plots is one of the renowned residential developments in Devanahalli, a promising neighborhood of Bangalore. It is one of the most promising projects by Godrej Properties Limited. It has well designed and lavish residences.

Godrej Reserve is truly a residential paradise which has the best of plotted development by Godrej Properties. The project is going to offer airy plots with luxurious facilities. It has beautiful landscapes across the homes and making it even more elite and special. Here, the builder definitely brings quality living to Devanahalli with great architecture and lifestyle in the project. The location of the project has great connectivity benefits and it is strategically positioned at the heart of Devanahalli. It has great amenities like landscaped gardens, well-equipped clubhouse, swimming pool, gymnasium, outdoor sports courts, recreation spots and more.

