Stone Paper Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2016-2026

Stone paper is neither pulp nor synthetic made paper but it is a kind of extremely durable, highly strong and ecofriendly paper which is also known as rock paper, rich mineral paper, paper from waste marble. Density range of stone paper is 1.0-1.6, which equals to or more than ordinary paper, and a texture somewhat like peel of a boiled egg. The stone paper can be recycled re-formed into stone paper again, which is not recyclable but is photo degradable and compostable under commercial conditions. Stone paper is appropriate for packaging, bags, stationery, wrappers, adhesives, grease proof paper, containers and many other applications. Stone paper market has positive outlook as a result of packaging industries. The escalation in packaging industry attributed by need for effective labelling and high-quality option, to improve the aesthetics of the packaged product.

Global Stone Paper Market: Dynamics

Stone paper is a new type of paper making technology that can be recyclable with modern technology in high polymer interface. Its main raw material is the most abundant in mineral resources calcium carbonate with high polymer material and variety of inorganic matter as auxiliary material. The increasing application scope of the product in the packaging, labeling, and self-adhesive paper is attributed to the slight ecological impacts, with regards to usage of energy, water, carbon emissions, and deforestation. The new product development along with investment in R&D for the advancement in manufacturing techniques have been the major strategy adopted by the manufacturers. The major issues faced by the industry are related to environment regulation on mining activities. The market is highly competitive owing to the presence of large number of suppliers worldwide.

Global Stone Paper Market: Segmentation

The global market of stone paper market can be segmented on the basis of material type, application and region. On the basis of material calcium carbonate, high density polyethylene and others. On the basis of application labeling papers, packaging paper, self-adhesive paper and others. Among all application, paper packaging is major application of respective product. After packaging application self-adhesive paper segment are expected to register impressive growth during forecast period. On the basis of region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Stone Paper Market: Regional Overview

Due to technology advancement in North America, this region is expected to witness higher growth rate during forecast period. Europe is also expected to account for second highest growth after North America due to demand of packaging application in European countries such as Russia and Germany. Asia pacific, dominated by China is expected to register highest growth in term of volume in global stone paper market during forecast year due to high demand of ecofriendly packaging, easy available raw material in this region, low cost of production and large numbers of manufacturers.

Global Stone Paper Market: Key Players

The main player of this market such are Stone Paper Company Ltd, Sòluz Stone Paper S.A, Kapstone Paper, Taiwan Lung Meng Technology Co. Ltd., Gaia-Concept BV, Parax Paper, packaging corporation.