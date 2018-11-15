5 Top Health Benefits of Vitamin B12, You Must Know

When we are talking about things related to Vitamin B12, we must know its benefits too. Vitamin B12 has many roles in your body. It supports the normal function of your nerve cells and is needed for red blood cell formation and DNA synthesis.

For most adults, the recommended daily intake (RDI) is 2.4 mcg, though it’s higher for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Vitamin B12 may benefit your body in impressive ways, such as by boosting your energy, improving your memory and helping prevent heart disease.

Let us understand its benefits:

1. Prevent Major Birth Defects

Studies show that a fetus’s brain and nervous system require sufficient B12 levels from the mother to develop properly.

Vitamin B12 deficiency in the beginning stages of pregnancy may increase the risk of birth defects, such as neural tube defects. Furthermore, maternal vitamin B12 deficiency may contribute to premature birth or miscarriage

2. Helps in improvement of moods and symptoms of depression

Yes, you heard it right. Try eating food sources with Vitamin B12 and you might get a satisfactory feeling. May be trying a roasted chicken piece or omlette?

3. Benefit Your Brain by Preventing the Loss of Neurons

Helps your mind and body get an extra energy, improves concentration, mental clarity, and cognitive function. Without adequate amounts of B12, our body’s ability to perform deteriorates.

4. May give you an energy boost

Surely all vitamins of the body serves you with some or the other sort of energy, but B12 has its own role and power in the powerhouse of the body. It provides you the maximum amount of energy while any of the activity you perform; also it makes sure that whether you’re sleeping or awake your body gets fulfilled with its provided energy. To bring into your notice one of the most common early signs of vitamin B12 deficiency is fatigue or lack of energy.

5. Supports Healthy Hair, Skin and Nails

