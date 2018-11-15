Automotive Data Analytics Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 15, 2018: Automotive Data Analytics is to examining data sets in order to obtain results about the information they contain, increasingly with the help of specialized systems and software.
Predictive maintenance is one of the new trend in automotive in which it identifies the vehicle maintenance before they occur.
In 2017, the global Automotive Data Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Automotive Data Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Data Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- SAP SE
- Microsoft
- Bosch Software Innovations
- IBM
- Oracle
- Sight Machine
- ZenDrive
- PitStop
- Carfit
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- On-Premises
- On-Demand
- Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
- Traffic Management
- Safety and Security Management
- Driver and User Behavior Analysis
- Warranty Analytics
- Dealer Performance Analysis
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive Data Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premises
1.4.3 On-Demand
1.4.4 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive Data Analytics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Traffic Management
1.5.3 Safety and Security Management
1.5.4 Driver and User Behavior Analysis
1.5.5 Warranty Analytics
1.5.6 Dealer Performance Analysis
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Automotive Data Analytics Market Size
2.2 Automotive Data Analytics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Automotive Data Analytics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Automotive Data Analytics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
