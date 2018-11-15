Cold-pressed Juice Market Research Report: Size, Industry Outlook, Demand and Risk Forecast to 2025

15th November, 2018- Cold-pressed Juice Market is likely to display a momentous growth in the coming future owing to burgeoning applications and expansion of the scope across varied sectors. Cold-pressed Juice is prepared by crunching and squeezing the juice from vegetables as well as fruits. It is said to be safe if it is consumed after a few weeks of the packing. The most striking aspect that is associated with the juice is its nutritional nature.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Cold-pressed Juice in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Cold-pressed Juice market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Naked Juice Company

Hain BluePrint Inc.

Evolution Fresh

Suja Life, LLC

Liquiteria

L. Hoogesteger Fresh Specialist

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Organic Juices

Conventional Juices

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Supermarket

Beverage Shop

Online Sales

Growing health consciousness among the customers, rising intake of juices, robust growth of the food and beverage industry, developing economies, augmented awareness among the end users, and mounting consumer expenditure on lifestyle products are some of the major factors that are driving the market growth.

Also, factors such as increasing health and beauty benefits of juices, easy availability of the product, rise in the disposable income of people, and expanding population base are offering a great impetus to the overall market growth. Additionally, the manufacturers are also siding with various strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, and joint ventures that is ultimately contributing in the inorganic growth of the Cold-pressed Juice Sales Industry.

On account of all the above aspects, it is projected that the Cold-pressed Juice Sales Industry will register a healthy CAGR in the upcoming period. However, the factors that are hampering the Cold-pressed Juice Market growth may entail complex manufacturing procedure and pricey nature. The market can be split up by product type, nature, end user, distribution channel, and geography.

Cold-pressed Juice Market is categorized by product type as Vegetable juices, Fruit juices, and others. Cold-pressed Juice Industry is divided by nature as Conventional Juices, Organic Juices, and others. The market is segmented by end user as Beverage Shop, Supermarket, Online Sales, and others. Cold-pressed Juice Market is segregated by distribution channel as Online Retailers, Grocery, Departmental Stores, Retailers, Super Markets, and others. Cold-pressed Juice Industry is fragmented by geography as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

The key players contributing in the robust development of the Cold-pressed Juice Market are identified as Rakyan Beverages Private Limited, Hain BluePrint Inc., Naked Juice Company, Suja Life, LLC, Liquiteria, Parker’s Organic Juices Pty. Ltd., Odwalla Inc., Juice Generation, Pressed Juicery, Village Juicery Inc., Drink Daily Greens LLC, Greenhouse Juice Co., Native Cold Pressed Juices, and Plenish Cleanse.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Cold-pressed Juice Market Analysis By Regulatory Cold-pressed Juice Market Analysis By Service Type Cold-pressed Juice Market Analysis By Equipment Type Cold-pressed Juice Market Analysis By Service Contract Cold-pressed Juice Market Analysis By Service Provider Cold-pressed Juice Market Analysis By End-User Cold-pressed Juice Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Cold-pressed Juice Companies Company Profiles Of The Cold-pressed Juice Industry

