RF Power Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 15, 2018: The RF power semiconductor devices are used in application areas such as aerospace, automotive, military, medical, energy, consumer, telecommunication and data communication, and so on.

Demand for high power RF amplifier module has surged in light of recent evolution in wireless and communication technologies coupled with improved efficiency and greater reliability of these technologies. These amplifier modules enhance functionality of wireless devices including GPS solutions, smartphones, and wireless chargers. On account of their superior features and ease of use, wireless devices are gaining robust traction in the consumer electronics, and telecommunication industries, thereby stoking demand for high power RF amplifier modules.

In 2017, the global RF Power market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global RF Power status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the RF Power development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cree

MACOM

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

Qorvo (U.S.)

Broadcom (U.S.)

Toshiba (Japan)

Qualcomm (U.S.)

Skyworks Solutions (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Murata Manufacturing (Japan)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

<10 GHz

10 GHz-20 GHz

20 GHz-30 GHz

30 GHz-60 GHz

60+ GHz

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical

Telecommunication and Data Communication

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global RF Power Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 <10 GHz

1.4.3 10 GHz-20 GHz

1.4.4 20 GHz-30 GHz

1.4.5 30 GHz-60 GHz

1.4.6 60+ GHz

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global RF Power Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Consumer

1.5.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Medical

1.5.6 Telecommunication and Data Communication

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 RF Power Market Size

2.2 RF Power Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 RF Power Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 RF Power Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

