Tarak Doddala currently heading SWAAS Life Sciences as COO & Co-Founder with a proven track and Multi-Domain Expertise and mostly into Strategies, Solution, Services, Program & Delivery, Operations excellence and performance-based thought leadership abilities in leveraging operative value addition to maximize organizational profitability & growth.

Analytical and effective Engineering Delivery Leader shouldering P & L accountability with successful track (Product, Program, Delivery, Process & Operations) out of which, 4+ years of experience, in leading & driving multiple, large / complex, multi-track SW/HW Engineering engagements across PAN INDIA locations for different MNC’s, while maintaining a positive environment and high performance standards.

Extensive experience in multi-domain helps setting up & scaling up Start-ups, CoE, Market Strategies, Process & Operations structure through multi-layered frame-work in accomplishing scalable & persistent ‘excellence & Delight’

Highly accomplished, Innovative & experienced professional in leading multi-cultural + location Technical Delivery teams. Demonstrated success in improved bottom line & motivating teams in achieving ‘Global Delivery Excellence’

Experienced in working on the multitude of technologies across Enterprise & Engineering; Mobile Product (Android, IOS platform) & Manufacturing solutions across B2C and B2E.