The Factory Automation Mechanical Components Market is expected to reach $568.2 billion by 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Factory Automation Mechanical Components Market By Mechanical Components (Shafts, Screws, Nuts, Clamps, Sensors, Gears, Motors, Pipes, Nozzles, Others) By Application (Automotive, Chemical, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, Packaging, Food &Beverage) Forecast (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by the advent of numerous techniques related to production control and introduction of automation solutions.

Europe is the largest region in the Factory Automation Mechanical Components Market

Europe is expected to dominate the Factory Automation Mechanical Components Market. It is estimated to reach $201.6 billion by 2023. The increase in consumer spending has been the reason for the growth in the region. Europe is amongst the most technologically advanced regions with a high demand for automation. The main industries in Europe are ferrous and non-ferrous metal production, metal products, petroleum, cement, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, industrial equipment, shipbuilding, electrical power equipment, food and beverages, paper and textiles.

In the UK, the automotive industry is the main market for industrial control and factory automation in this region. The modernization of the production process has resulted in the increasing utilization of robots for welding, material handling, assembling and inspecting in the automotive industry.

Selected Analysis done in the Automation Mechanical Components Market Report:

The food and beverage industry has the highest share for industrial robots as per the research study conducted by the trading associations. Factors such as increasing urbanization, demographic diversity and increasing middle class population in developing economies such as India, China and Brazil are boosting the demand for high-quality foods. Leading automation solution providers such as Siemens, Schneider Electric have supported food and beverage producers in their attempts to optimize their manufacturing capabilities with huge product portfolios. In the food & beverage segment, traditional production plants need modernized techniques and solutions to save energy or increase productivity. Companies are investing substantially to adopt comprehensive and cohesive automation and drive solutions that can provide smart networking over the processes. The goal of the leading food & beverage industry players is to make the traditional manufacturing processes more efficient through the use of modern automation technology.

Excerpts on Automation Mechanical Components Market Growth Factors

• As the global economy is expanding rapidly, the demand for machines and mechanical components in sectors such as materials handling, packaging, agriculture, and machine tools will bolster the revenues. The mechanical component market is likely to grow due to heavy machinery industries. The growth of this sector can be attributed to the high level of activity in the manufacturing sector in industrial regions such as Canada, Germany, Mexico, and other production hubs. This factor drives the demand for smart mechanical technology.

• The mechanical components for factory automation have seen a growing demand due to the expansion strategy implemented by the OEMs. Mexico has turned out to be the production factory for The United States automobile market due to its significant investments in the production of automobiles.

• Leading mechanical component manufacturers have gained a lot from automobile production, with investments in the growing regions.

Key players of the Factory Automation Mechanical Components Market

The key players of the Factory Automation Mechanical Components Market are SFK Group, THK Global, and Bosch REXROTH AG. SFK Group provides products and services related to roll bearings, seals, mechatronics, services and lubrication systems. THK Global is a Japanese manufacturer for industrial and transportation equipment. Bosch Rexroth is a subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH. It develops hydraulic, electric drives and controls, gear technologies

and linear motion for mobile, machinery applications, factory automation, and renewable energy markets.

Factory Automation Mechanical Components Market is segmented as below

Growing industrialization and automation drive the growth of the Factory Automation Mechanical Components Market.

A. Factory Automation Mechanical Components Market By End-User Industries

1. Automotive

2. Chemical

3. Oil and Gas

4. Pharmaceutical

5. Food and Beverage

6. Paper and Pulp

7. Packaging

8. Others

B. Factory Automation Mechanical Components Market By Geography(covers 11+ countries)

C. Factory Automation Mechanical Components Market By Entropy

