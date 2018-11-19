Noninvasive Cancer Diagnostics and Technologies Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2015 – 2021

Noninvasive diagnostics is a process for the detection of disease through minimal incisions into the body. Noninvasive cancer diagnostic technologies provide fast and convenient procedures for noninvasive early detection of cancer and provide a valuable aid to the clinician and increased comfort to the patient. These technologies reduce the mortality rate by providing treatment in the early stage of the disease. The increasing prevalence of various types of cancer and the growth of the aging population are the major factors driving the growth of the noninvasive cancer diagnostic and technologies market. Noninvasive cancer diagnosis technologies are used to identify breast, lung, blood, and other cancers. Breast cancer holds the largest share of the noninvasive cancer diagnostic and technologies market. Noninvasive cancer diagnostic technologies are gaining importance over conventional diagnosis due to the increasing incidence of the disease. For instance skin cancer, which is the most common form of cancer, requires timely diagnosis and treatment. Noninvasive imaging technologies help doctors diagnose cancerous tumors of the skin and reduce rates of patient morbidity and mortality.

The global noninvasive cancer diagnostics and technologies market is categorized based on types of cancer, techniques, and end users. Based on types of cancer, the report covers solid tumors, blood cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, and others. Based on techniques, the market comprises immunochemistry/immunoassay, molecular diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and others. Based on end users the market covers medical device manufacturing companies, hospitals, clinics, oncology labs, government and private research institutes, academic institutes, and pharmaceutical companies.

North America has the largest market for noninvasive cancer diagnostic and technologies, followed by Europe. This is due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, growth of research in oncology, rising demand for noninvasive cancer diagnostic technologies, mounting awareness among people about various forms of cancer and their treatment, and an improved healthcare infrastructure in the region. The noninvasive cancer diagnostics and technologies market in Asia is also expected to experience a high rate of growth in the next few years. This is due to the evolution of research and development activities on cancer, increasing government support in the form of funding, growing awareness about various noninvasive diagnostic technologies, and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region. In addition, growing populations and economies in developing countries, such as India and China are expected to impact growth in the noninvasive cancer diagnostics and technologies market in Asia.

Technological advancement in cancer detection technologies, the increasing prevalence of cancer, a growing aging population, rising obesity, escalating demand for noninvasive cancer diagnostic technologies, rising awareness among people toward cancer and its treatment, and growing research and development activities in cancer diagnostic and treatment technologies are the key drivers for the global noninvasive cancer diagnostics and technologies market. However, high cost of diagnostic procedures and stringent regulatory requirements obstruct the growth of the global noninvasive cancer diagnostics and technologies market.

Increasing numbers of mergers and acquisitions, rapid product launches, and a rise in number of collaborations and partnerships are some of the latest trends that have been observed in the global noninvasive cancer diagnostics and technologies market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global noninvasive cancer diagnostics and technologies market are Precision Therapeutics, Affymetrix Inc., Gen-Probe Incorporated, AVIVA Biosciences Corporation, A&G Pharmaceutical, BIOVIEW Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Digene Corporation, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.