Advanced Materials Market Analysis & Industry Forecast 2017-2025

According to Goldstein Research, innovative advanced materials technologies are expected to have a direct and positive impact on economic growth, quality of life and the environment, through improved products and processes.

Global advanced materials market outlook also includes new product developments and capital investment as the key strategies adopted by the major players for significant expansion across the globe. Healthcare industry, defense & aerospace, packaging, and construction industry are some of the top industries to benefit from the use of advanced materials in order to improve productivity, performance, sustainability and regulatory obligations.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, global advanced materials market can be segmented as follows:

By Product

• Structural Materials

• Functional Materials

• Multifunctional Materials

• Biomaterials

By End Users

• Energy Sector

• Aerospace

• Automotive Industry

• Marine Sector

• Healthcare Sector

• Packaging Industry

• Construction Industry

• Defense and Security

By Geography

• North America (US, Canada) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

• Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

Structural materials segment acquired the largest market share of 47.7% in 2017 due to the large application of advanced metals and penetration of global composite market in the various industries as compared to other types of advanced materials.

Moreover, the investments in manufacturing of armor, government investments for defense and security and increasing threats is driving the adoption of advanced materials in manufacturing of armor. Worldwide the focus has shifted towards improved performance, dynamic, reactive and active armor technologies and creative design concepts. Thus armor material market is bolstering on the back of advancement in advanced material market.

“Global Advanced Materials Market Outlook 2025” contains detailed overview of the global advanced materials market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by product type and by end users.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, Global Advanced Materials Industry Analysis encompasses the industry growth drivers, risk analysis, market challenges, market attractiveness, Porter’s five force model, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis and SWOT analysis. This market report also includes competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling of companies such as 3M Advanced Materials, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Pyrogenesis Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Hexcel Corporation etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.

Overall, the report represents the global advanced materials market trends along with market forecast that will help industry consultants, technology providers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new market players searching for opportunities and other investors to positions their market centred strategies according to the evolving and expected trends in the future.

