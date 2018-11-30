Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research

November 30, 2018: Artificial intelligence (AI) is intelligence demonstrated by machines, in contrast to the natural intelligence displayed by humans and other animals.

The increasing adoption of the AI technology for various applications in the education sector and growing need for multilingual translators integrated with the AI technology are expected to drive the growth of the AI in education market.

In 2017, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google

IBM

Pearson

Microsoft

AWS

Nuance

Cognizant

Metacog

Quantum Adaptive Learning

Querium

Third Space Learning

Aleks

Blackboard

BridgeU

Carnegie Learning

Century

Cognii

DreamBox Learning

Elemental Path

Fishtree

Jellynote

Jenzabar

Knewton

Luilishuo

To Request A Sample Copy Of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-education-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025/request-sample

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

Market segment by Application, split into

Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments

Intelligent Tutoring Systems

Content Delivery Systems

Fraud and Risk Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Machine Learning and Deep Learning

1.4.3 Natural Language Processing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments

1.5.3 Intelligent Tutoring Systems

1.5.4 Content Delivery Systems

1.5.5 Fraud and Risk Management

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Size

2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

To Browse Full Research Report @:

https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-education-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

About Radiant Insights:

Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. It assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. The Organization has a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Radiant Insights, Inc

Contact Person: Michelle Thoras

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Phone: (415) 349-0054

Address: 201 Spear St #1100, Suite #3036

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

For more information, Visit: http://www.radiantinsights.com