Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Market Size, Trends and Share 2025

The global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSM) market was valued at USD XXX million and is predicted to reach USD XXX million at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene or CSM is a synthetic rubber built on polyethylene and is popularly known as Hypalon. The Hypalon is a trademark for Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene. It is popular due to its high resistance to atmospheric conditions and chemicals. Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber (CSM) market is booming due to the Chemicals & Advanced Materials sector in the present days. The Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Rubber (CSM) has undergone rapid development in the current and past years and is expected to keep growing with continuous development during the forecast period.

Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSM) is a kind of white or light color elastomer which is measured by its own unique properties as well as similar characteristics as the raw rubber. In aromatic and chlorine hydrocarbons, it can be soluble, however in ketones and ether, it is not soluble and is only swelling. CSM contains 20-45% chlorine which helps in resisting Ozone, weathering and chemical conditions. It has a strong chemical structure bond which enables it to be excellent in resistance to ionizing radiation, thermal aging and abrasion. CSM has poor resistance to fuel and poor compression set resistance limiting its use as a sealing applications.

Currently the Hypalon market has limited number of producers i.e. only 5 and spread across Japan and China. Tosoh a global chemical company based in Japan is the leading producer of CSM. It is estimated that Tosoh fulfills almost 80% of Hypalon market requirement. Apart from Tosoh there are three other companies in China which contribute to the Hypalon market. Just before DuPont owned the major market share before it shut down its production in 2010 causing largest shortfall and opening new opportunities for other providers.

Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSM) market application are mainly owing to its various unique characteristics. The construction industry uses CSM for roofing membranes and cover of portable water reservoirs. Automotive industry uses CSM for making hoses, tubing and other equipment that work on high temperature. It is popular for jacketing and insulation for wire and cable. CSM is a preferred choice in manufacturing industries for industrial products such as hose, rolls, seals and many more. However, owing to its high environment resistance it was extensively used in the manufacturing of bellows for buses and trains. Nevertheless, since the regulations advanced, presently it hardly meets to the quality standards of fire resistance and smoke on fire liberation.

Key Vendors:

Tosoh (JP), Lianyungang JTD rubber material CN), Hejian Lixing Special Rubber(CN) , Jilin Petrochemical(CN), Jiangxi Hongrun Chemical industry(CN), and many more.

