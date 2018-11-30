Clean Label Packaging Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially over 2025

Clean label packaging is a surging terminology in the food and beverage industry over the past year and is expected to be uniquely defined in the food and beverage sector in the forecast period. Clean label packaging is mainly concerned with increasing consumer awareness towards clean label ingredients used in the products. Clean label packaging market is anticipated to fuel in the forecast period as clean label replaces various synthetic or artificial ingredients used for food packaging such as BHT, sodium ascorbate, BHA, sodium erythorbate, phosphates, rosemary extract, and sodium citrate among others. Clean label in packaging alternatively means to avoid packaging ingredients such as synthetic ingredients, artificial ingredients, and highly processed ingredients.

The clean label packaging market is expected to propel due to increase in consumer awareness towards non-GMO and organic or plant-based extracts for food packaging. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 90% of the U.S. populous support clean labeling, which is mandated to be for the food manufacturers to unveil the content or ingredients in the product. According to a survey in 2016, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) stated, that 88% of the North American population read labels, while 73% of the consumers considers label statements before purchasing its products, and about 70% of the poultry and meat consumers discards products with artificial or synthetic ingredients. Owing to these factors the clean label packaging market is expected to propel during the forecast period (2018 – 2025).

Clean Label Packaging: An Upward Trend

The clean label packaging market is expected to grow due to change in protein and other food and beverage manufacturers towards providing a clean label packaging technology. The clean label packaging systems helps to improve the food safety and protection against various bacterial and other micro-organisms such as E. Coli H157, Listeria moncytogenes, and Listeria spp. The growing regulations towards food safety amended by various government organizations such as the Food and Drug Administration Modernization Act (FDAMA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, and others are expected to boost the clean label packaging market during the forecast period. Clean label packaging improves the shelf-life reducing the color development time specially in meat and poultry products coupled with addition of improving flavors. Clean label packaging is highly important in the beverage industry which is expected to boost the market for clean label in the beverage sector. The global beverage market was accounted for US$ 1.3 trillion in 2017, by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is in turn expected to boost the market for clean label packaging in the forecast period. According to the International Food Information Council Foundation (IFIC), by 2023, 7 out of 10 people is expected to understand the importance of clean label in their food and beverage products. Owing to these factors the clean label packaging market is expected to fuel in the forecast period.

Regional Acumens:

The clean label packaging market is expected to be dominated by North America, while Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the market in the forecast period. The clean label packaging market is expected to propel due to increase in awareness of consumer towards healthier and synthetic-free, no GMO products. According to the International Food Information Council (IFIC) Foundation, over 90% of the North American populous is expected to pursue for healthier and nutritious food and beverage products. The American population is anticipated to avoid the consumption of ingredients such as added sugar, preservatives, high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), aspartame, and others, owing to which the clean label packaging market is expected to boom during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due to increase in consumption of packaged food and ready-to-go food products which don’t contain any artificial additives, preservatives, flavors, enhancers and others. Owing to these factors the market for clean label packaging is expected to propel in Asia Pacific in the forecast period (2018 – 2025).

Competitive Landscape:

Rising demand for clean label packaging solutions has allowed various companies towards numerous innovations and technological advancement. For instance, Ingredion Incorporated, in 2015, 32% of its products were of clean label. Other major players for the clean label packaging market include Ingredion Incorporated, A-B-C Packaging Machine Corporation, Tetra Laval International SA, and Graham Packaging Company Incorporation among others.

