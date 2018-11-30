Imaginative Hypothesis Versus Steadfast Belief

What happened to Volunteers after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Left Dera

(context : Belief and volunteering)

Belief is an emotion, that needs to be followed up consistently by the idol/philosophy/ideology on whom belief is based upon. If it gets shattered once, there than only the strongest of will power can sustain it. Let’s peek into the belief paradigm of the followers of Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim, that is the best example we can take in the current context. After his conviction on 25th August 2017, His Dera was surrounded by Army and Police. No volunteer or follower was allowed to stay and worship in the campus, due to the sanitization process going on in the premises. Baba gets a sentence for next 20 years and the followers are left with a big question mark, about the running of Dera . They were on their own, but to everyone’s surprise, their belief got stronger. They created a chain of meditation – hour –after hour and day –after – day. And gradually they were becoming stronger, and started resuming each of their chain of welfare activities too. We came across, unbelievable stories, the news that Baba’s reflection is visible in different objects, Chappatis, Almirah, walls, fruits, moon etc.

Is it really Baba who comes and reflect his image? or just imagination. Well it’s a question of infinite debate. If we go for psychology that is fun of terms like hypnotism, black magic and many more. These processes are better known for mind wash theories. So called theorist and highly learned, often comment on followers, for their mind wash theories. The concept of belief is needed to go deep, to understand what exactly the whole theory is. According to one saying

“Reflecting anything is just the answer of our prolonged imagination or longing, that is conceived deep inside our membrane and beautified by our emotional sentiments”

Let’s see how much of this concept is feasible. In this era of science it’s really out of our imagination, to believe in miracles. But the concept ‘prolonged imagination’ sounds interesting. Time is a great healer, time is powerful. Anything that we do time and again, gets success. Followers of Baba did the same. They developed the strong imagination about his arrival or his presence in dera. One thing is sure, that it is Baba’s followers’ meditation and un-shakable belief, that worked wonders.

It might not feel logical, to believe in the theory of reflection, but the fact that this reflection is visible to all and sundry, and not just Baba’s followers is quite something. The chain of meditation performed by baba’ s followers gives us an inspiration that nothing is Impossible, and faith may indeed be capable to pulling together wonders.