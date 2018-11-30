Liquid Fertilizer Market : Professional Market Research Report and Forecasts 2017-2023

Our latest research report entitled Liquid Fertilizer Market (by type(cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables),by mode(soil, foliar, fertigation)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Liquid Fertilizer. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Liquid Fertilizer cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Liquid Fertilizer growth factors.

The forecast Liquid Fertilizer Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Liquid Fertilizer on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. The global liquid fertilizer market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 2.5% and 3.0% during 2017-2023.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/774

The global liquid fertilizer market was sized over USD 11.2 billion in 2015. The global liquid fertilizer market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 2.5% and 3.0% during 2017-2023. Adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture, increasing environmental concerns, the fertilizers are mixed with water thereby it is easy to use and apply, increasing demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, remains the key factor driving the growth of global Liquid fertilizer market. In addition, the demand for liquid fertilizers has increased due to rise in need for agricultural output to fulfill the global food requirements. Moreover, high treatment costs and lack of awareness among farmers are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Disposable incomes and rapid growth in the global economy, rise in on-farm liquid fertilizer storage, and increase in the production and yield of crops are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the Liquid fertilizer market by production process, by type of fertilizer, by crop type and by mode of application. Synthetic and organic are two different processes included in production process segment. Market segmentation based on type of liquid fertilizers includes potash, nitrogen, phosphorous and micronutrients. Moreover, the global Liquid fertilizer market based on crop type is segmented into cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others. On the basis of mode of application, the liquid fertilizers market is segmented into soil, foliar, fertigation and others

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. Asia Pacific was the largest market among the geographies due the extraordinary growth, continuous increase in the population, and support from governments as well as national and international associations to increase the agricultural production, and increasing deficiency in soil. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to continue its dominance and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR rate over the forecast period. Following the Asia Pacific region, North America and Europe are expected to have a moderate growth rate over the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for liquid fertilizers in Latin America (covered in RoW region) is increasing rapidly, in Africa due to increasing cropping area and is expected to have a major growth in the forecasted years.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Kugler Company, Compo Expert Gmbh, Agrium Inc, K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Yara International Asa, Israel Chemical Ltd. (icl), Haifa Chemicals Ltd, Plant Food Company, Rural Liquid Fertilizers, Agroliquid.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical-material/global-liquid-fertilizer-market