If you are looking for the best vegan makeup brands in the City of Maryland US, the Monave is the best company that offers the best natural makeup with ethnic lifestyle variety. They use only gentle ingredients which are cruelty-free and made in the family-friendly environment made from plant-based ingredients and we never test them on animals.

Monave provides the whole range of gluten-free cosmetics products. Teporah Bilezikian is the company owner who has carefully researched about the cosmetics ingredients and removed all the gluten traces. At Monave, they only use rice-based Vitamin E for making the products totally gluten-free except the oatmeal soap.

At Monave, they always use clean ingredients that are organic, mineral-based and based on the vegan plant. They don’t utilize any artificial ingredients including carmine, lakes, petroleum derivatives, dyes, talc, synthetic fragrance, as well as others. For more information, you can visit our website, https://www.monave.com.

Monave also offers the best natural makeup brands with extensive range of vegan products. These products of Monave devoted towards promote the ethical treatment of farm animals as well as limiting the usage of animals through favouring the plant-based intake and also teaching the customers about secreted animal-resourced products’ ingredients variable from home to cosmetics goods to their production.

Doing testing of the products on animals is a shame and at Monave, they believe that people who purchase animal-based products which support farms involved in the gentle treatments of livestock.

About Monave

Monavé offer micro-formulated Mineral products for Makeup using the finest quality minerals and botanicals sourced from around the world. Obviously conserved well and completely free from the irritants, the mineral makeup is light and long-lasting. Monave Mineral Cosmetics provides an extensive range of makeup products which can match to any complexion.

Contact us:

Modern, Natural, Versatile.

4401 Eastern Avenue Building 45 2A

Baltimore, MD, 21224

Phone: (410) 534-1058

Fax: (410) 534-0130

Email: information@monave.com

Website : www.monave.com