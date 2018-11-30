Perlite Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2018 to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Perlite Market (by form (crude form, expanded form and crushed form) and application (construction, agriculture & horticulture, fillers, filter aid, industrial and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Perlite. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Perlite cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Perlite growth factors.

The forecast Perlite Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Perlite on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global perlite market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Perlite is a naturally occurring volcanic glass which is typically formed by the hydration of obsidian. Perlite is not a trade name, rather it is a generic term used for naturally occurring silicious rock. Perlite has relatively high content of water that helps it to expand 7 to 20 times its original volume, when heated to suitable point. The perlite composition includes 0.5-1.5% calcium oxide (CaO); 0.2-0.7% magnesium oxide (MgO); 0.5-2% iron oxide (Fe2O3); 3-5% potassium oxide (K2O); 3-4% sodium oxide (Na2O); 12-15%; and 70-75% silicon dioxide (SiO2), 12-15% of aluminum oxide (Al2O3), 3-4% sodium oxide (Na2O), 3-5% potassium oxide (K2O), 0.5-2% iron oxide (Fe2O3), 0.2-0.7% magnesium oxide (MgO), and 0.5-1.5% calcium oxide (CaO).

Perlite has outstanding insulation and lightweight characteristics so they are widely used in the construction applications such as loose-fill insulation in masonry construction. Other than this, perlite also helps to enhance fire rating, reduce noise transmission, and provide insulation for the low temperature and cryogenic vessels in the construction sectors. The rapidly growing urbanization and industrialization in the developing countries which results in the robust growth of the construction and building industry. The growing construction industry drives the growth of perlite market worldwide. In addition, the perlite has the distinguishing feature than other volcanic glass including high expansion, insulation, lightweight and others that create the demand of perlites in various end-use industries such as Horticulture & Agriculture and chemical industries are expected to boost the growth of perlite market across all over the globe. However, the availability of Perlite substitutes for many of its application may hamper the growth of perlite market. For instance, the expanded clay is extensively used in the construction industry to produce lightweight concrete, blocks and precast. The available substitutes of perlite includes diatomite, expanded clay, Shale, Vermiculite and others. Moreover, the rising research and development activities by the market players to enhance the product portfolio and to improve the existing product is projected to create several opportunities for the perlite market in upcoming years.

Geographically, Asia Pacific holds a major market share in perlite market. The growing construction in the Asia Pacific region creates the huge demand of perlite for the construction application which is driving the growth of perlite market in this region. In addition, North America and Europe are having the significant market share in the perlite market owing to, production and the consumption of perlite for the various application such as Cannabis Growing, Ceiling Tile Manufacturing, construction, plastic and films fillers and others. The Stable construction and automotive industries in North America and the Europe region is likely to boost the perlite market in these regions.

Segment Covered

The report on global perlite market covers segments such as, form and application. On the basis of form the global perlite market is categorized into crude form, expanded form and crushed form. On the basis of application the global perlite market is categorized into construction, agriculture & horticulture, fillers, filter aid, industrial and others.

