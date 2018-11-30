Talygen Launches a Comprehensive Client Portal to Ensure a Professional, Organized Experience

Talygen, a leading global provider of cloud-based Business Management solutions, today announced the release of its advanced and secure Client Portal Solution that boosts communication and improves sharing of digital files, services, and information with Clients.

“Clients want to stay up to date with the project progress and find everything they need in a flash,” said Harold Saini, Chief Program Manager at Talygen. “Talygen’s Client Portal System allow your clients to securely login and access information and keep track of the projects online.”

Better Control & Visibility

Talygen’s Client Portal Software provide Clients with the most desirable transparency to understand what’s going on with the projectscheck how projects are progressing. The team members can send and receive files and folders, execute tasks, plan events, and have confidential conversations with Clients.

Some of the key features of Talygen’s Client Portal include:

• Associate Clients with a Project

Client Login feature provides access to Projects being worked on and allows Clients to track their project’s progress. Clients can easily monitor the Projects with the help of different modules including Time Tracking, Activity Tracker, Client Portals, Reports, and much more.

• File Dashboard with Cloud Storage Access

Users can upload and then share a document with their Client or Team working on the Project. The system is integrated with Google Drive, DropBox, and other file systems so that Users can upload a file and view it later.

• Time and Expense Approval

Clients can monitor the work and time entries of Users on their Projects. They can send the work back for correction and reject or approve it.

• View Invoices

Talygen’s Client Portal offers an intuitive Invoicing System that allows Clients to easily view Invoices received for their Projects within the Client Portal. Clients can also view the expected amount to be paid for future recurring Invoices.

• Ticketing

Clients can submit a Ticket for any issue and track its progress regularly. The Ticket will be assigned to a designated specific Resolver within the Organization.

• Project Request Feature

Project Request feature allows Business Managers to receive repeated business from existing Clients. Clients can promptly request a quote for new Project via Talygen’s Client Portal System. The Company can quickly respond to the quote. If the quote is accepted by the Client, then Project Managers can start working on it immediately.

Improve Communication and Collaboration

Accelerate the time it takes to get approvals from clients and limit the need for conferences. The customized Client Portal Software improves collaboration by giving clients access to information and enabling them to resolve their own questions.

Talygen’s Client Portal System offers a unique Client Login feature which provides access to the Control Panel for Clients, allowing them to seamlessly track the Projects’ progress. “Your clients will be able to log in and access online files, provide feedback, view support and chat with your team while working on projects together,” added Saini.

