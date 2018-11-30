Various Benefits of Ten Machine on pain relief

When we talk about Ten Machine, we are definitely focusing on its main benefits: ‘Pain Relief’. The idea of Ten Machine is very interesting as your body gets operated without any pain and provides you all the relief you really wish for.

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Unit are medical devices that are used to help reduce pain. The electrical impulses that the unit generate help reduce the sensation of pain. These small, battery-operated units comprise of tens machine pads, which attach directly to the skin. Small electrical impulses are delivered to the parts of the body which are affected by pain.

TENS machines are used to help lessen the intensity of numerous different types of pain, including back pain, knee pain, neck pain, period pain, sports injuries, arthritis and during labour.

Here are some advantages of Ten Machine listed below:

1) Nerve pain can also be treated through tens pain relief. Pains in the nerves, known as neuropathy, can be caused by conditions such as chronic regional pain syndrome.

2) It is also no common for tens machine pads to be used on patients of diabetes.

3) It has been used for people suffering from cancer-related pain, phantom-limb pain (A chronic pain syndrome following limb amputation), and migraine or chronic tension-type headaches,

4) It can also be used for muscle soreness from overuse, inflammatory conditions, and both rheumatoid and osteoarthritis. Athletes with painful acute soft tissue injuries (e.g. sprains and strains) may benefit from TENS treatment,

5) Tens is helping to improve circulation, aiding restful sleep, increasing motion and decreasing people’s use of pain relievers and other analgesic drugs.

Be it by price, looks, or affordability; TENS is the new trend today, and we believe we must follow the new trend and look for the benefits of it.