Summary: Jaisalmer, the city known for its sand dunes never fails to mesmerize its visitors. Among the major attractions, the Thar Desert is undoubtedly one of the most popular tourist spots around Jaisalmer. Tourists who wish to venture into the desert can now choose from various accommodation options available, and the popular of them are the Desert Camps.

A desert camp allows the tourists to stay out in the desert in a luxurious tent that has all the needed amenities. One can choose a budget friendly camp or even opt for an ultra luxurious one. A number of these camps are located near the Sam Sand Dunes, which is about 45 minutes from the city of Jaisalmer. But, when you pick a desert camp, do make sure to choose one that is well-maintained and has good food and excellent service.

Below mentioned is the list of some of the best desert camps in Jaisalmer, most of which range from basic to luxurious. Make sure you pick the ones that are less crowded and those that offer a very authentic experience.

The best desert camps to visit in Jaisalmer

1. Jaisalmer Desert Camp

If you are ready to splash some cash, you can choose the most luxurious desert camps in Jaisalmer and Jaisalmer Desert Camp is one among them. If you think that renting a tent as an accommodation is not your piece of cake, visit Jaisalmer Desert Camp and you will for sure be taken in for a big surprise.

Jaisalmer Desert Camp has a total of 21 tents; all made of canvas and are built on a Jaisalmer stone base. The total desert camp is built on 30 acres of a scrub in the Thar Desert. Each of the tents is spacious and spreads over a 1000 sq feet and also includes an exterior area for relaxing. You have a well-covered sitting area, large bedroom and a modern bathroom with all amenities. The luxurious tent suite also includes a private garden and a sunken pool. Also, the Royal Suite includes a private spa and lounge tents as well. This is a perfect place to stay if you wish to dine under the stars!

2. Damodra Desert Camp

If you are looking for a peaceful and a truly intimate camp, Damodra Desert camp is the one to opt for. The camp was started in the year 2011 and is pretty new when compared to the others, but has around 10 luxurious Swiss tents, all of which have modern amenities for a comfortable stay. Unlike the other camps in the desert, this camp is very much peaceful as it is located in a rural village and at a very short distance from the sand dunes. Most of the staff who work here are locals too and the place too is well-decorated using Rajasthani artifacts, and all of this creates a very traditional ambiance.

The camp does not have any loud music or a DJ but guests can instead enjoy classical Rajasthani Folk Dance and Puppet shows. One can also opt for camel safaris that are again carried out in their private sand dunes where there is not much crowd. Guests can also enjoy activities like Stargazing in the night on their rooftop terrace.

The tents are spacious and include bathrooms. All the tents have air conditioners as well as heaters installed. You really need to stay in these tents to know how comfortable these can be.

3. Prince Desert Camp

The Prince Desert Camp is one of the largest and the best desert camps in Jaisalmer. The camp has a total of 30 tents and is located quite near to the Sam Sand Dunes. It is very much popular for its eye-catching interiors and bathrooms and the overall facilities are a step up from the other camps in the area. The camp too is located at a far distance from the cluster of other camps and hence the ambiance here is peaceful, without any noise.

The Prince Desert Camp is quite authentic too as you can find the sand dunes right in its own backyard. One can take early morning walks in these sand dunes and enjoy the warm and vibrant first rays of the sun. The food too at the camp is delicious and the tents have hot showers as well. Overall, a well-managed, well-maintained camp that provides excellent hospitality.

4. Desert Springs Resort

If you are still confused about the choice of your desert camp, consider Desert Springs Resort as it has one feature that sets it apart from the rest. The evening cultural show that is held at the camp is quite popular as the show features Queen Harish of Jaisalmer, who is a renowned dancer here. It is said that this camp is the only place in Jaisalmer where one can witness his legendary acts. Queen Harish has given performances in Rajasthani Folk all over India and the world.

The Desert Springs Resort has 26 tents, both regular and deluxe and all of these are air conditioned. The deluxe tents have mini bars included and the camp also has a luxury spa, which is perfect for those who want to de-stress. The camp is located at a close distance from the Sam Sand Dunes.

5. Oasis Camp

A budget friendly desert camp, Oasis Camp is centrally located right opposite to Sam Sand Dunes. This is the ideal spot for those who want to be in the heart of the desert and still pay within their budget. While the other desert camps are closed during the off season, this is one camp that is always open.

One thing that sets this camp apart from the others is the hospitality and the service offered. It is said that the owner of the camp is always present and strives hard to fulfill the requests of the guests personally.

The tents too are decent and have western styled bathrooms with hot water available for a limited duration in the mornings. Also, the camp only serves vegetarian food, but provides non-vegetarian food for an extra cost.

6. Pal Rajah Resort

Located very near to Khuri and Barna, the Pal Rajah Resort is a small camp with about 8 luxury tents and three traditional mud huts. The camp is located amidst agricultural land and has a sand dune has well. If you are looking for a local experience, this is one of the best desert camps in Jaisalmer to stay at. The camp is very welcoming and is known for its friendly staff, who are very attentive and courteous. Guests get to enjoy camel safaris and jeep safaris and can also visit the adjoining villages to learn about their culture and tradition. The camp only serves vegetarian food, which is again quite tasty!

Benefits

Choosing an ideal desert camp in Jaisalmer is important, especially if you are travelling with your family. Some of the benefits of staying at the best desert camps in Jaisalmer are listed below.

– Most of the desert camps at Jaisalmer provide luxurious accommodation options by which the guests the enjoy the comfort of their homes and much more.

– Camping in Thar Desert helps you to connect with nature. Enjoying early morning sunrises and the sunsets in the evening certainly shows a significant change in your health.

– All of the desert camps in Jaisalmer are well-secured and provide all the needed amenities. The best part about glamping in the deserts of Jaisalmer is that anyone can opt for it and there are options available for all price ranges.

Now that you know all about the best desert camps available in Jaisalmer, it is time you choose the best based on your requirement and budget. Whatever your choice is, do make sure to make all the bookings well in advance.

