Inaugural Chinese Restaurant & Takeaway Awards (CRTA) launches National Nominations

Public call to nominate their favourite local Chinese eateries for pioneering award ceremony. The launch event activated a rigorous selection process led by the UK public, as Chinese Restaurant & Takeaway Awards (CRTA) will honour the best service staff; their unprecedented artistry and culinary skills; and the environments they create for diners and lovers of the nation’s favourite Chinese food– in restaurants up and down the country, as selected by the diners themselves.

Strategic Partner ChefOnline and supported by Cobra and Singha Beer, the concept of CRTA and its journey begins and ends on a customer level. Galvanised by the technological platform at their disposal alongside a clientele base of over 250,000 active customers, the dedicated frequenters on the streets of Britain are now invited to put forward their favourite Chinese restaurant & takeaway. The process of nomination via online applications and websites will create an authentic list of the nation’s most cherished Chinese eateries, based on the opinions of local residents from 15 regions across the UK and Ireland.

Following the nominations launch, CRTA will categories nominated restaurants across 15, distinct regions in the UK and Ireland in order to distinguish the Top 10 Chinese restaurant and takeaways in each region – from Edinburgh to Southampton, from Belfast to Cambridge, and everywhere in between. A formal assessment will then be conducted to determine the leading culinary establishments based on criteria such as quality of service; quality of product; value for money; social media reviews and food hygiene ratings in tandem with the number of nominations provided by the public.

Following the completion of nominations, the Top 3 finalist restaurant and takeaways from each area will be invited to the Grand Finale ceremony at Hilton Hotel – Heathrow Terminal 5. The prestigious occasion on 23rd December 2018 will witness the presentation of 15 Regional Prizes and the Champion of Champions Award in honor of the most outstanding Chinese restaurant and takeaways in the UK.

CRTA Ambassador Jason Li, Assistant Director of Sales, Asia said, “It is our maiden journey and we are hopeful that, with everyone’s help and support, we can really engage the industry, truly recognising the people that work hard day and night, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Cobra and Singha Beer, National Account Manager, Jenny Guo said, “Chinese Restaurant & Takeaway Awards is a movement in the Chinese hospitality sector. It is an official award that recognises, promotes and celebrates the immense importance and popularity of the Chinese catering industry in the UK, as determined by its consumers.

About Chinese Restaurant & Takeaway Awards 2018

In the quest, CRTA will engage with hundreds of customers and thousands of restaurants via technology partner and a national marketing campaign, giving the public a voice to nominate their favourite Chinese restaurant and takeaways, when they share the consumer experience across the marketplace.

After the nomination stage, we evaluate the nominated business via the CRTA score that includes Social Media Reviews, Google Reviews and Hygiene Rating. From this rigorous procedure will emerge the Top 3 finalist Chinese restaurant and takeaways in 15 different distinctive regions across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. These chosen businesses shall gather in a grand finale event at the Chinese Restaurant & Takeaway Awards ceremony.

CRTA epitomises the imagination and passion of the UK catering industry while embodying a celebratory approach to its achievements.