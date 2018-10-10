AOAC Method of the Year for Confirmation and Identification in Food Microbiology Awarded to MALDI Biotyper®

Two applications of the MALDI Biotyper® were recently recognized and published as Official Methods of Analysis SM (OMA) of AOAC INTERNATIONAL, for selected pathogen confirmation and identification of other bacteria from various agar plates, leading to two standardized methods. Together, AOAC 2017.09 (for the confirmation and identification of Salmonella spp., Cronobacter spp. and other Gram Negative organisms) and AOAC 2017.10 (for Listeria monocytogenes, Listeria spp. and other Gram Positive organisms) are considered important achievements in food testing and were awarded the 2018 AOAC Method of the Year by the Official Methods Board of AOAC INTERNATIONAL.

The MALDI Biotyper has also been validated by MicroVal for the confirmation of several foodborne pathogens. The MicroVal committee has members from Europe and North America, including experts from food safety authorities, food testing laboratories and method developers. Together with MicroVal and the Lloyd’s certification body, Bruker has been an early adopter of the new technical rules of ISO/DIS 16140-6 for validation of confirmation and typing methods.

DeAnn Benesh, President of AOAC INTERNATIONAL, stated: “The AOAC-OMA Program sets rigorous scientific standards for methods to ensure that they demonstrate the highest quality in analytical results, apply innovative technologies, have a broad applicability, serve a critical need and demonstrate a significant improvement. The AOAC Official Methods Board has determined that, based on their novel approach of confirming and identifying organisms, both new MALDI Biotyper Official Methods of AnalysisSM, AOAC 2017.09 and AOAC 2017.10, will receive the AOAC Method of the Year award.”

Dr. Daniele Sohier, Business Development Manager – Food Microbiology at Bruker, commented: “We are honoured to receive the AOAC Award for the Best Method of the Year 2017-18 in the food microbiology framework. The MALDI Biotyper shortens time-to-result in food microbiology and has broad species coverage. Implementation of the MALDI Biotyper has the potential to improve the analysis quality and generate significant cost savings in food microbiology testing.