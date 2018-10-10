Mulberry Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth,2018 – 2028

Mulberry is a flowering deciduous plant which bears edible fruits and its leaves are often used in sericulture. The mulberry is available in 300 varieties worldwide. The mulberry fruit is a sweet and succulent which is native to North America and North-eastern Europe. The growth of the mulberry market is attributed to factors like demand for antioxidant rich and superfruits and for silkworm and poultry production. The fact that mulberry trees are cultivated for fruits, leaves and for rearing silkworms offers excellent commercial opportunities for the growers. Mulberry is also known to have many anti-bacterial properties and in recent times, they have robustly expanded in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic segments due to a shift to a health conscious lifestyle. In regions like Japan, mulberry leaves are mainly used for feeding silkworms. Sometimes mulberry leaves are also used in poultry feeding. The white mulberry is quite rare and can be found in the Mediterranean, Asia, Turkey and Greece. For their rich antioxidant, vitamin and mineral content, a white mulberry fruit also happens to be expensive.

Reasons for Covering this Title In recent times, there has been rising interest in the use of mulberry as a substitute for superior quality for farm animals. The mulberry fruit is being extensively used in dietary supplements and can be supported by the fact that manufacturers are utilizing types such as the white mulberry for the production of complex supplements. Many mulberry growers and processors are focusing on gaining scientific consensus to support the health claims and nutritional benefits of mulberry. The national Italian positive list for dietary supplements encompasses several health benefits of a mulberry like digestive and vascular health, detox and antioxidant to name a few. Mulberry fruits and leaves are very commonly marketed as superfruits. The strongest growth in the mulberry market can be expected in Western Europe, especially in countries like Germany and France. In Europe, the mulberry fruit is mainly marketed as a dried and demand remains strong. A large production of mulberries can be found in regions such as Asia and U.S.

On basis of product type, the Mulberry market is segmented as-

Black

Red

White

On the basis of nature, the Mulberry market is segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of form, the mulberry market is segmented as-

Fruit

Raw/Fresh

Processed

Frozen/Chilled

Canned

Dehydrated

Pulp

Leaves

Leaf Extract

On the basis of end use, the mulberry market is segmented as-

Households

Food Service

Industry

Food Industry

Bakery

Confectionary

Convenience food

Jams, jellies and pickles

Dressings, dips and condiments

Functional food & Nutrition Bars

Frozen desserts

Snacks & Cereals

Infant formula & Baby Food

Sports Nutrition

Beverage Industry

Alcoholic beverages

Non-alcoholic beverages

Functional Teas

Juices

Milkshakes & Smoothies

Nutrition drinks & functional beverages

Energy Drinks

Dietary supplements

Sericulture

Animal feed

Pharmaceutical Industry

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Some of the key players operating in the mulberry market are Sunrise Agriland Development & Research Pvt. Ltd., BATA FOOD, Döhler, Top Line Foods, Peony Food Products, Yaban Food, Ken Muir Ltd, NAVITAS ORGANICS, Sevenhills Wholefoods, Nans Products, Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co.,Ltd. and ETChem amongst others.