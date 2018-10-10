Nividous to Sponsor and Exhibit at Bizagi Catalyst 2018

We are pleased to announce that Nividous is sponsoring the Bizagi Catalyst event happening on 16-18 October 2018, in Miami, Florida, USA. Bizagi Catalyst 18 will bring together over 200 business leaders from their global community of 500+ enterprise customers and 1 million users. This event offers an exclusive opportunity to learn, network and collaborate with real experts on strategies for accelerating digital transformation.

At Bizagi Catalyst, the Nividous team is looking forward to collaborating with business professionals and helping them to visualize the strategic implications of a solution combining the Bizagi platform with Nividous RPA, Nividous’ Robotic Process Automation solution. The team will also be showcasing the capabilities of Nividous RPA and many other process improvement accelerators which have helped their customers to achieve maximum business value.

Shvetal Desai, the co-founder at Nividous, is going to present interesting use cases on the theme of “Accelerating Process Digitization using Robotic Process Automation (RPA)”. Organizations can learn about practical scenarios where business processes can be improved significantly using RPA and BPM together. He will also talk about Nividous’ unique implementation approach which is designed to accelerate the overall deployment of the solution.

If you happen to be at the event, you can locate us at the Booth Number 3, otherwise, you can write to us at contactus@nividous.com or call +1 (442) 444-2767 to schedule a meeting or to inquire about our solutions and services.

