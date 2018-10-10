South America Ride Hailing Market Size, Share, Key Players, Growth Factors Analysis Report with Trends and Forecast till 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “South America Ride Hailing Market By Vehicle Type, By Internet Connectivity, By Service Type, By Vehicle Connectivity, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2023”, the ride hailing market in South America is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2018 – 2023. Growing urbanization, expanding fleet of automobiles and increasing penetration of smartphones and internet are among the key factors expected to aid the market growth during the forecast period. Increasing traffic congestion and ride hailing benefits such as ease of booking and enhanced comfort are also anticipated to boost demand for ride hailing services in South America in the coming years.

Brazil dominated the region’s ride hailing market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period, on the back of growing internet penetration across the country. Passenger car segment accounts for the largest share in the region’s ride hailing market, as it is quite cost effective, safe and comfortable for users. Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc. and Didi Chuxing are among the key players operating in South America ride hailing market.

“Rising popularity of carpooling / sharing in South America can be majorly attributed to lower traveling expenses for the users. Moreover, carpooling also results in making the ride eco-friendly as it lowers the number of vehicles plying on the roads, thereby lowering the emissions of greenhouse gases. Moreover, ease of booking with the introduction of 4G technology coupled with investments by major players in South America ride hailing market would fuel market growth over the course of next five years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“South America Ride Hailing Market By Vehicle Type, By Internet Connectivity, By Service Type, By Vehicle Connectivity, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2023” has analyzed the potential of ride hailing market across the region, and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and trends. The report will suffice in providing the intending clients with cutting-edge market intelligence and help them in taking sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with essential drivers and key challenges faced by the industry.

Browse 42 market data Figures and Tables spread through 60 Pages and an in-depth TOC on "South America Ride Hailing Market"

Table of Content:

Product Overview Research Methodology Analyst View South America Ride Hailing Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1.By Value

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1.By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car Vs. Micro Mobility Vehicles)

4.2.2.By Internet Connectivity (3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, and 5G)

4.2.3.By Service Type (E-hailing, Car Sharing, and Station Based Mobility)

4.2.4.By Vehicle Connectivity (V2P, V2I, V2V, and Others)

4.2.5.By Country

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

4.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Internet Connectivity)

4.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Service Type)

4.6. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Connectivity)

4.7. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

4.8. South America Ride Hailing Market Country Analysis

4.8.1. Brazil Ride Hailing Market Outlook

4.8.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.8.1.1.1. By Value

4.8.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.8.1.2.1. By Vehicle Type

4.8.1.2.2. By Internet Connectivity

4.8.1.2.3. By Service Type

4.8.1.2.4. By Vehicle Connectivity

4.8.1.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

4.8.2. Argentina Ride Hailing Market Outlook

4.8.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.8.2.1.1. By Value

4.8.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.8.2.2.1. By Vehicle Type

4.8.2.2.2. By Internet Connectivity

4.8.2.2.3. By Service Type

4.8.2.2.4. By Vehicle Connectivity

4.8.2.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Challenges

Continued……….

