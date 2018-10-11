Cancer Vaccine Market Report 2018 – Dendreon Corporation, NeoStem Oncology, ImmunoGen, Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Cancer vaccines are biological response modifiers. These vaccines work by stimulating or restoring the immune system’s ability to fight against infections and diseases. It is used either as stand-alone therapies or in combination with traditional cancer therapeutics such as chemotherapy and surgery. As cancer is often associated with high mortality rate and are resistant to traditional treatments like chemotherapy and radiation, this has led to the research and development of anti-cancer immunotherapies. The side effects of cancer vaccines may differ from person to person. The most commonly reported are inflation at the site of injection, fever, chills, nausea, blood pressure, and among others.

Common etiologic factors such as age, chronic inflammation, obesity, tobacco usage, and heritable cancer, which have been characterized in raising the risk of developing cancer is driving the cancer vaccine market. Increasing number of R&D for cancer vaccine technology is also expected to elevate the market. However, cancer vaccines cannot be perceived as strong potential for commercial, as immune system plays a major role, as cancer cells suppresses the immune system. Especially in the old and sick patients, as their bodies may not be able to produce a strong immune response after vaccination. However, significant need for new generation preventive and therapeutic vaccines are boasting the demand for cancer vaccine market

The market is segmented based on the vaccine type, product type and geography. On the basis of vaccine type, the market is further segmented into preventive vaccines and therapeutic vaccines. Based on product type, the market is segmented into Provenge, HPV vaccine and HBV vaccine. Based on geography, the PPE market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW).

Some of the major companies in global Cancer Vaccine Market are Dendreon Corporation, NeoStem Oncology, ImmunoGen, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Novartis, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of cancer vaccine market with respect to major segments such as vaccine type and product type of the market.

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024.

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities.

An exhaustive regional analysis of cancer vaccinemarket.

Profile of key players of the cancer vaccine market, which include key financials, product & services and new developments.

Scope of Cancer Vaccine Market

Vaccine Type Segments

Preventive vaccines

Therapeutic vaccines

Product Type Segments

Provenge

HPV vaccine

HBV vaccine

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Italy

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

