Digital Isolator Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2025

Market Overview:

Global Digital Isolator market is projected to grow at around CAGR of xx% to reach approximately USD xx billion by 2025, Digital isolators were introduced over 10 years ago to reduce penalties associated with optocouplers. They use CMOS-based circuitry and offer significant cost and power savings while significantly improving data rates. Digital isolator offers better power efficiency, more reliability, and less expensiveness. For industrial applications, it could prove to be a vital means of receiving efficient and low-cost solutions for equipment safety and data transfer compared to optocouplers.

Market Dynamics:

The growth of the market could be significantly uplifted with the growing acceptance of advantages offered by technologies such as capacitive digital isolator. The highly competitive nature of the market could boost revenue shares as companies look to execute newer strategies and expand their product portfolio. The major benefit of making use of capacitive coupling isolation type is—the resistance to the electromagnetic field. Hence, this allows it to efficiently work in areas with soaring magnetic forces. However, it is vulnerable to electric fields.

Market Players:

The Digital Isolator market is dominated by a few global players, and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players operating in the Digital Isolator ecosystem are Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies, Silicon Labs, Broadcom Limited, ROHM Semiconductor, Maxim Integrated, NXP Semiconductors, NVE, Vicor, Murata Manufacturing, National Instruments, IXYS Corporation, Halo Electronics, and Advantech and other.

Market Segmentation:

Digital Isolator market is segmented based on Application, Vertical, Data Rate, Channel, Isolation Type and geography. Based on the isolation type, the global digital isolator market is classified as magnetic coupling, capacitive coupling, and giant magnetoresistive. On the basis of data rate, the global digital isolator market is segmented as 25 mbps to 75 mbps, less than 25 mbps, and more than 75 mbps. Based on the channel, the global market is diversified as 8 channel, 6 channel, 4 channel, and 2 channel, and others. On the basis of vertical, the global digital isolator market is segmented as healthcare, industrial, telecommunication, automotive, energy and power, aerospace and defence, and others. On the basis of region the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Market segmented on the basis of Application:

– Gate Drivers

– DC/DC Converters

– ADCs

– USB & Other Communication Ports

– CAN Isolation

– Others

Market segmented on the basis of Vertical:

– Healthcare

– Automotive

– Telecommunication

– Aerospace & Defense

– Energy & Power

– Others

Market segmented on the basis of Isolation Type:

– Capacitive Coupling

– Magnetic Coupling

– Giant Magnetoresistive

Market segmented on the basis of Data Rate:

– Less than 25 Mbps

– 25 Mbps to 75 Mbps

– More than 75 Mbps

Market segmented on the basis of Channel:

– 2 Channel

– 4 Channel

– 6 Channel

– 8 Channel

– Others

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

