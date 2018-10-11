LogoBigBen-UK based digital agency has celebrated its major milestones and are about to step forward.

Logo Bigben feels fortunate and is grateful for the profitable years and the long-term relationships with

its golden customers.

Milestones that were supposed to be achieved in 2018 by this agency like catering 100+ clients across 4

countries (the UK, US, France, and Canada), training numerous participants in Digital media marketing

and social media marketing have been achieved

successfully. This roaring achievement has already set a new benchmark for LogoBigBen and is expected

to come up with more proven strategies and actionable insights.

By acknowledging the past success and great indulgence of customers, LogoBigBen is reported to

announce its new milestone i.e to serve the clients worldwide. Besides, the agency is keen to train at

least 100+ students who wish to switch their careers to IT industry by teaching the course which usually

carries a hefty price tag. The company feels that this stepping forward is the result of the trust people

have placed in them.

This digital media agency is also excited to announce its new Royal package for its myriads of customers

with exclusive discounts.

Expansion of Premium package by a brand new Royal package:

LogoBigBen’s core premium packages i.e silver pack, platinum pack and gold pack are already designed

in the finest way for the customer’s need. However, the company finds the need to outstep by

moderating basic package and to introduce its Royal package.

The Royal package is incorporated with free

Website Designs and free Stationery Designs . In

stationery package, free complimentary slip design, free business card design and corporate brochures

are offered.

In Royal Logo designing package, the unlimited logo designing concepts by 8 dedicated logo designers

are offered. Some branding documents and stationery items are also available in this Logo package with

a turnaround time of 48-72 hours.

The website package is encapsulated by 2 years of domain name registration, 2 years web hosting

facility, search engine submission, and a blog theme design.

The company already prides itself in crafting matchless Logo designs, and the development of websites,

mobile applications, and branding but is keen to grow more by assisting more clients and students as

well for their career.

Please visit here: https://logobigben.co.uk/index.php

For Further details:

Toll-free: +1-800-982-3590

Customer support service: support@logobigben.co.uk

For sales: sales@logobigben.co.uk

Direct Line: +44 20 3290 5278