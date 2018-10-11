Overview of SportsTex Uncut roll in house brand Kinesiology Therapeutic Tape in Atexsports

ATEX is the largest Kinesiology Therapeutic Tape OEM manufacturer in South Korea with over 15 years of experience. We export premium quality Private-Labeled tapes to over 30 countries worldwide. ATEX is committed to always delivering the best quality products. We believe that delivering quality and customer satisfaction is the sole reason we are the leading manufacture in Korea. We always reinvent 30% of our profits towards researching ways of improving our products quality and performance. We have a research department testing new technologies.

SportsTex Uncut roll:

• Size: 5cm x 5m (2” x 16.4’)

• Composition: 97% Premium Cotton, 3% Polyurethane

• Colors: Beige, Blue, Pink, Black, Red, Yellow, Green, Orange, Purple, White

Uncut rolls in our paper box dispenser. Save money by making your own cuts instead of buying the precut rolls which may render waste of tape. Available in many solid colors and cool design patterns.

All SportsTex cotton Kinesiology Tapes are designed to mimic human skin to allow full range of motion to enhance your performance. Uncut roll tape Korea Latex free, Hypo-allergenic, Water resistant (You can sweat, shower or swim with it), and can last up to 5 days if properly used.

Our SportsTex Kinesiology tape is made of 97% cotton fabric and which is designed to be the same thickness and elasticity of the skin.

House brand of ATEX:

SportsTex, is a premium kinesiology therapeutic tape, it offers all of the therapeutic benefits and can be applied in a variety of methods. SportsTex Tapes are very flexible and adjustable to suit your needs. SportsTex Tapes can be used by physical therapists, athletic trainers, occupational therapists, physicians, to decrease muscle pains and improve movement and performance. Kinesiology therapeutic tape Kinetic tape Korea

ATEX the maker and owner of SportsTex only use best material in the production of our premium quality tapes. SportsTex tape are also exported to Europe, Asia, North America and Latin America.